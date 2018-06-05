Maruti's new Gypsy might come to India next year but it won't look like anything you remember

There is a deep sense of nostalgia associated with the Gypsy. In India, the Gypsy has been synonymous with adventure and off roading. The car is all set to make a comeback in India in a new avatar. The car that sells as Suzuki Jimny in the global market might step on Indian shores as the Gypsy. The latest generation of the Jimny is set to make its global debut in September this year.

Here are some of the features the car might come with:

Globally, the Jimny will come with big bumpers and big side splash guards which give it a tough stance. The body is simple and the car looks functional with an overall boxy shape. The design is not like the Gypsy that was sold in India but the strong lines and boxy stance seems to do justice to the brand name. The wide wheel arches makes it unmistakably SUV in demeanor. However, going by the size of the outgoing Jimny, the Gypsy or Jimny 2019 will have compact propotions.

Interiors

The car will come with synthetic leather seats while the doors and dashboard. The new Jimny will also come equipped with parking sensors. The interior of the Jimny will feature a 7-inch touchscren infotainment system, a new instrument cluster and the leather upholstery for steering and gearbox. The car will also feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Bluetooth connectivity.

Engine and Performance

The Jimny comes with an all-aluminum 1.3 liter petrol engine in the global markets. In India, it could either come with a 1.2-litre 4 cylinder engine or a 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine. The SUV is built on an all-terrain platform has a rigid ladder frame that keeps the ride stable and absorbs shock.

The Jimny will has Drive Action 4x4 system and will enable one to instantly respond to terrain changes as it will let one switch between 2WD and 4WD on the fly at the push of a button.

The new 2019 Suzuki Jimny will feature an All Grip pro all-wheel-drive system for greater off-road capabilities.

Safety

The Jimny will have plenty of control options - stable handling, powerful braking and quick acceleration - which will help the car stay in control. The car will also come with ABS and ESC system and dual front airbags. The car is designed with CAE (computer-aided engineering system) to absorb the force of a frontal collusion and spread it away from the occupants.

The India-bound Gypsy however may not come with a safety feature list as strong as the global market but the car will surely come with ABS and EBD as standard.

The new Suzuki Jimny will be more up-market than the older Gypsy. To go by speculations, the SUV could be priced between Rs 5.70 lakh to Rs 6.40 lakh which creates a segment of its own. If launched at this price point, the new Gypsy could become one of the cheapest 4x4 cars to run on Indian roads.