Maruti's LCV Super Carry sells over 70,000 units since its launch in 2016

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said its light commercial vehicle Super Carry has completed four years in the domestic market with sale of over 70,000 units.

The auto major had forayed into the commercial vehicle segment in 2016 with Super Carry. The mini truck has empowered more than 70,000 owners with customised experiences in line with their versatile business needs, MSI said in a statement.

"Specifically engineered for the Indian mini-truck customer who values superior mileage, Super Carry has fulfilled its promises," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Super Carry has created a niche for itself within a short span and has become the second best-selling model in the light commercial vehicle market, he added.

The model recorded a market share of 15 per cent in 2019-20 and nearly 20 per in 2020-21, the automaker said. Super Carry is used across multiple applications including e-commerce, courier, FMCG and goods distribution, amongst others.

