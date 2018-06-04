Maruti Suzuki reaches 20 million cars milestone, at a faster pace than its Japanese parent

India's largest car maker has just added another feather to its cap: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) today achieved accumulated automobile production of 20 million units. With this achievement, India becomes the second country after Japan where Suzuki has reached this milestone, Suzuki Motor Corp said in a statement today.

But significantly, where the Japanese parent took 45 years and 9 months to get to this point, the Indian subsidiary managed it in a record 34 years and 5 months. As can be seen from the table below, it took 17 years for MSIL to roll out its first 10 million units, but the next 10 million took a little over 7 years. Better still, this new achievement comes less than seven months after MSIL pipped its parent in the revenue game for the first time.

The company added that of the 20 million units produced in the country to date, the Alto was the most produced model with approximately 3.17 million units, followed by the Maruti 800 and WagonR. But, ironically, the distinction of being the 20th million car to roll out did not go to any of the them. It was bagged by a recently-launched all-new Swift model produced at Suzuki Motors' relatively new automotive plant in Gujarat.

To remind you, all the 16 models from the Suzuki stable - including Dzire, Baleno and Vitara Brezza - are currently produced at MSIL's Gurgaon and Manesar plants as well as the relatively newer facility of Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG). The latter, established in March 2014, is the Japanese car maker's 100 per cent subsidiary set up to produce automobiles in India and it supplies exclusively to MSIL.

In FY 2017, approximately 1.78 million units were produced in India, of which 1.65 million units were sold domestically and 130,000 units were exported to over 100 countries and regions including Europe, Japan, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) began its journey in India through a joint venture with the central government called Maruti Udyog.

