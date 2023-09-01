Maruti Suzuki achieves highest-ever monthly sales of 1,89,082 units in August 2023

In August 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited achieved a significant milestone with its highest-ever monthly sales volume, totaling 1,89,082 units.
India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,58,678 units in domestic sales, including various sub-segment models. Total sales of the month include domestic sales of 1,58,678 units, sales to other OEM of 5,790 units and exports of 24,614 units.
Here's a breakdown of the sales figures for August 2023:
Mini Segment (Alto, S-Presso): 12,209 units
Compact Segment (Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR): 72,451 units
Total Mini + Compact Segment: 84,660 units
Mid-Size (Ciaz): 849 units
Total Passenger Cars (A Segment): 85,509 units
Utility Vehicles (Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6): 58,746 units
Vans (Eeco): 11,859 units
Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV): 156,114 units
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) - Super Carry: 2,564 units
Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV): 158,678 units
Sales to Other OEM: Maruti Suzuki also supplied 5,790 units to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).
Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM): 164,468 units
Export Sales: The company exported 24,614 units of vehicles in August 2023.
Total Sales (Domestic + Export): The overall sales figure for August 2023 reached an impressive 189,082 units.
