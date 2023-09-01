scorecardresearch
Maruti Suzuki achieves highest-ever monthly sales of 1,89,082 units in August 2023

Total sales of the month include domestic sales of 1,58,678 units, sales to other OEMs of 5,790 units, and exports of 24,614 units. 

Maruti Suzuki Fronx was launched earlier this year Maruti Suzuki Fronx was launched earlier this year
SUMMARY
  • Maruti Suzuki sold a total 85,509 passenger cars in August
  • The company sold 58,746 units of utility vehicles in August
  • The company exported 24,614 units of vehicles in August 2023

In August 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited achieved a significant milestone with its highest-ever monthly sales volume, totaling 1,89,082 units. 

India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki recorded 1,58,678 units in domestic sales, including various sub-segment models. Total sales of the month include domestic sales of 1,58,678 units, sales to other OEM of 5,790 units and exports of 24,614 units. 

Here's a breakdown of the sales figures for August 2023:

Mini Segment (Alto, S-Presso): 12,209 units

Compact Segment (Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR): 72,451 units

Total Mini + Compact Segment: 84,660 units

Mid-Size (Ciaz): 849 units

Total Passenger Cars (A Segment): 85,509 units

Utility Vehicles (Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6): 58,746 units

Vans (Eeco): 11,859 units

Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV): 156,114 units

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) - Super Carry: 2,564 units

Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV): 158,678 units

Sales to Other OEM: Maruti Suzuki also supplied 5,790 units to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).

Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM): 164,468 units

Export Sales: The company exported 24,614 units of vehicles in August 2023.

Total Sales (Domestic + Export): The overall sales figure for August 2023 reached an impressive 189,082 units.

Published on: Sep 01, 2023, 4:39 PM IST
