Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launched today: Check features, mileage and other details

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has launched its premium hatchback, the new generation Celerio today. Prices for the all- new Celerio start at ₹ 4.99 for the LXI MT and go up to ₹ 6.99 for the ZXI AMT. 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will compete against Tata Tiago, Hyundai Santro and Datsun GO.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design and a gamut of segment-first features. Celerio, which is dubbed as India’s most fuel-efficient car, will be powered by 1.2 litre petrol engine producing 83bhp, combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 5-speed AMT unit as an option in the higher-end trims.

Celerio will also be powered by a 1 litre 3-cylinder K10 engine. The all-new Maruti Suzuki hatchback offers a mileage of 26.68 km/l. The front fascia sports an all-new radiant grill with sharp chrome accents combined with an aggressive headlamp that gives it a signature look, as per the company’s official statement.

“Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology that helped democratise the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The all-new Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the all-new Celerio will once again energise the compact segment,” said Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The company has marketed the Celerio as the most efficient petrol car in India. “Powered by the next-gen K-series engine with first in segment idle start-stop technology, the all-new Celerio will be the most fuel efficient petrol car in India,’ MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) CV Raman noted.

Meanwhile, the all-new Celerio can be booked with an initial payment of Rs 11,000 by either logging into the Maruti Suzuki Arena website or by visiting your nearby Maruti Suzuki Arena showroom.

