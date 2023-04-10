Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 prices hiked: Check variants, complete pricing, other details

Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of two of its popular cars that are sold under its premium dealership Nexa. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV and the Ciaz sedan have witnessed a price hike of up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively.

All the variants of the XL6 have received a uniform price increase of Rs 15,000. The XL6 is equipped with a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine that produces a power of 102bhp and a torque of 137Nm. It is coupled with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car is also available in a CNG variant in the Zeta model. After the price revision, the XL6 now starts at Rs. 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Pricing of all Maruti Suzuki XL6 variants

On the other hand, the Ciaz is powered by a K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine and comes with both manual and automatic gearboxes. Here is the variant-wise division of the new prices:

Pricing of all Maruti Suzuki Ciaz variants

Sigma, Alpha, Alpha Automatic: Hiked by Rs. 10,500

Delta and Delta Automatic: Hiked by Rs. 6,500

Zeta and Zeta Automatic: Hiked by Rs. 11,000

Reasons behind latest round of price hikes

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had announced a price hike for its range of models, effective from April 1, 2023. The price hike came in the wake of mounting cost pressures driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements, as stated by the automaker.

The company had revealed that it was contemplating a price increase to partially offset the impact of these factors. MSI had also emphasized its commitment to cost reduction efforts. However, given the persisting cost pressures, the automaker found it necessary to pass on some of the impacts to consumers through a price hike.

The price hike has impacted popular models such as the XL6 and the Ciaz, sold under the company's Nexa sub-brand as well as the Grand Vitara SUV, WagonR and Celerio. Despite the rising prices, the waiting period of popular models continue to remain high.