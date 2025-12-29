L&T secures key order for Hyderabad's radial road network, check stock reaction

L&T announced it has been awarded a significant order for the construction of infrastructure elements along Hyderabad's planned radial road network. The company’s scope of work covers a 3.6 km-long viaduct, minor bridges, underpasses, and culverts, as well as service roads on both sides, retention structures, a storm water drainage system, footpaths, a cycle track, and landscaping works.

Advertisement

Related Articles

L&T said its scope of work involves the construction of a 3.6 km-long viaduct, minor bridges, underpasses and culverts" This order is classified by L&T as "significant" and follows recent announcements of "major" and "significant" project wins reported on 23 and 26 December, respectively.

According to L&T, this is the first of several planned radial roads that will connect Hyderabad’s outer ring road to the upcoming regional ring road.

The company said this is the first of several planned radial roads linking Hyderabad's outer ring road to the upcoming regional ring road

L&T added that the project is expected to improve regional connectivity, offering better access to major destinations such as IT hubs, Electronic City, the Young India Skills University, and Bharat Future City. The enhanced infrastructure is designed to support regional growth and facilitate easier travel for commuters.

Advertisement

L&T shares were trading flat at ₹4,044.1 each at 1.121 pm on Monday. The stock has gained 10.3% so far this year. Trading activity around the announcement remained subdued, with the share price reflecting steady investor sentiment. The company’s recent order wins, described as "significant" and "major", underscore its ongoing project momentum. No other financial or market performance details were disclosed in the context provided.