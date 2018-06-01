Maruti Suzuki, Ford, Tata Motors, Toyota May sales revealed; Tata sees 58 per cent growth

Major automobile companies in the country released their numbers for the month of May. Continuing with its leadership, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported a 26 per cent increase in total sales at 1,72,512 units in May as against 1,36,962 units in the same month a year ago.

Tata Motors surfaced up with a registered growth of 58% at 54,295 units as against 34,461 units over last year. This strong growth can be attributed to the company's performance in both commercial and passenger vehicle markets. The company demonstrated a 70 per cent increase in domestic car sales compared to the same month last year. The cumulative sales for the domestic market (April 2018-May 2018) was at 107,806 units compared to 63,305 units over last year.

Toyota Kirloskar achieved a double digit growth of 20% in the domestic sales in the month of May 2018. They sold a total of 13,113 units in the domestic market in May 2018. The company exported 827 units of the Etios series thus clocking a total of 13,940 units. Toyota sold a total of 10,914 units in the domestic market and exported 1425 units of the Etios series in May 2017.

Ford India reported 11.42 per cent rise in total sales at 26,188 units in May against 23,503 units in the same month last year. The company claimed its domestic sales stood at 9,069 units last month as against 6,742 units in May 2017, up 34.51 per cent. Exports grew to 17,119 units as compared to 16,761 units in May last year, Ford India said in a statement.

The general trend has seen a shift from smaller cars to bigger hatchbacks in case of Maruti. Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 3.1 per cent decline at 37,864 units from 39,089 units in May 2017, MSI said.

Maruti Suzuki further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 50.8 per cent to 77,263 units last month as against 51,234 units earlier.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 14.8 per cent to 4,024 units during the month. The car is expected to get a facelift later this year.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza, increased by 13.4 per cent to 25,629 units in May, from 22,608 units in the same month of 2017.

Tata Motors growth has been the most impressive. The company plans to embark on the its strategy for next year which it calls Turnaround 2.0. The strategy aims at winning in the commercial vehicle space as well as the domestic vehicle space.

This month Toyota officially began the deliveries of Toyota Yaris across all authorized Toyota dealerships in the country on May 18th.

According to the company, by the end of this month 4000+ Yaris were dispatched to the dealerships to meet the customer orders.