Maruti Suzuki Fronx becomes fastest Indian SUV to cross 1 lakh export milestone

Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV, Fronx, has become the fastest Indian SUV to clock 1 lakh exports, reaching the milestone in just 25 months since exports began. The vehicle is now shipped to over 80 countries, with Japan emerging as a key growth driver for international volumes.

Launched in India in April 2023, the Fronx is manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant and began its global journey the same year, entering markets across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company confirmed that over 69,000 Fronx units were dispatched overseas in FY 2024-25 alone, making it the most exported passenger vehicle from India during the financial year.

“Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles for global markets exemplifies the true essence of the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Our renewed focus on international markets has been instrumental in Maruti Suzuki’s continued leadership in passenger vehicle exports. Fronx is delighting customers all over the world.”

The company’s broader export performance reflects similar momentum. In FY 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki exported over 3.3 lakh vehicles, its highest ever in a financial year, up 17.5% from the previous fiscal. In Q1 FY 2025-26 alone, it shipped more than 96,000 vehicles, commanding a 47% share of India’s total passenger vehicle exports.

Maruti Suzuki has retained its position as India’s top passenger vehicle exporter for the fourth consecutive year and currently exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries. South Africa, Japan, and Saudi Arabia remain among its largest international markets. Alongside Fronx, other top exported models include the Jimny, Baleno, Swift, and Dzire.