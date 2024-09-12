Maruti Suzuki India launches Swift CNG: Check price, fuel efficiency and other details

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG variant of its popular hatchback, the Swift, with prices starting at ₹8.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Swift CNG is available in VXi, VXi(O), and ZXi variants, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg—making it the most efficient in its segment.

This move comes as part of Maruti Suzuki’s larger strategy to boost CNG vehicle sales, with a target of selling six lakh CNG units by the end of the 2024-25 financial year. After discontinuing diesel models, the company has focused heavily on CNG as a cleaner and more affordable alternative. The Swift, already a popular model in India, is expected to contribute significantly to reaching these sales goals.

The CNG variant retains the 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, reworked to be compatible with CNG, delivering 70 PS of power and 102 Nm of torque in CNG mode. It also comes with added safety features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and Hill Hold Assist.

The S-CNG technology also offers auto-switching between CNG and petrol modes, and a fuel level indicator on the odometer. This makes it safer and more user-friendly than traditional CNG systems. The Swift S-CNG maintains its sporty appearance, and under the hood, it’s equipped with a Dual VVT engine that delivers a maximum torque of 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm, making it ideal for city driving while emitting lower CO2.

Maruti Suzuki has already sold over 67,000 units of the petrol variant of the Swift since its May launch, and this CNG option is expected to further boost sales.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, emphasized the company’s leadership in CNG technology: “Maruti Suzuki pioneered the production of CNG vehicles in India back in 2010. Since then, we have sold over 2 million S-CNG vehicles, contributing to a reduction of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.”

The introduction of the Swift S-CNG is part of Maruti Suzuki's larger goal of achieving 6 lakh CNG vehicle sales by the end of FY 2024-25. With prices starting at ₹8.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the new CNG variant is expected to attract young, salaried buyers, many of whom are first-time car owners.