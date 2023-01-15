Maruti Suzuki Jimny receives over 3,000 bookings in two days, draws 3-month waitlist

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has become the talk of the town right ever since it showed up at Auto Expo 2023. Within two days, this off-road lifestyle sports utility vehicle had over 3,000 bookings.

Maruti Suzuki is taking reservations for the Jimny 5-door SUV both online and offline through its Nexa dealerships across the country. It can be booked for a nominal fee of Rs 11,000.

The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter K-series naturally aspirated petrol engine with 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Notably, this SUV gets the older K15B engine rather than the K15C mill found in newer Maruti vehicles. A 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission with AllGrip Pro 4X4 system are available for superior off-road performance.

“Since Jimny is a global cult brand, there was already a section of buyers, who were eagerly waiting to buy it. Till today (14th January) morning, we have garnered 2,500 bookings, and by the end of the day, we are confident of having 3,000 confirmed bookings,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Sales and Marketing, MSIL told Moneycontrol.

Maruti Suzuki's 5-door model's price will likely be made public in April or May of this year. In the company's India lineup, it will be positioned between the Brezza and the Grand Vitara. The Force Gurkha and Mahindra Thar will be Jimny's immediate competitors when it debuts in the Indian market.

It should be noted that MSIL is currently dealing with a backlog of 366,000 unfulfilled orders, of which Ertiga accounts for 91,000 units (with a wait time of 31 weeks), Brezza for 71,000 units (with a wait time of 23–24 weeks), and Grand Vitara for 57,000 units (12-16 weeks wait time).

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki unveils 5-door Jimny: Exterior design, features, specs; all you need to know

Also Read: Auto Expo 2023 curtain raiser: From Maruti Jimny to Hyundai Ioniq 5, it’s raining SUVs