Auto Expo 2023 curtain raiser: From Maruti Jimny to Hyundai Ioniq 5, it’s raining SUVs

After a pandemic-induced pause of three years, the Auto Expo is back in its 16th edition with 70 exhibitors and 45 vehicle manufacturers and original equipment makers (OEMs) including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Kia, MG Motor, etc. that will come together to showcase their latest prototypes, future technologies and new models. Undoubtedly, this year, SUVs are expected to hog all the limelight. Here are some of the most anticipated SUVs expected to be unveiled at the Auto Expo:

Maruti Jimny

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is expected launched the five-door Jimny for India on January 13. It was earlier reveled at the last Auto Expo in 2020and since then the off-roader has quite a few fans in India. With a gasoline engine of 1.5L, Jimny is all set to compete with players like Mahindra Thar. The company will showcase at least 16 different vehicles, which will include new concepts, existing models and some technology demonstrators.

Maruti YY8

Maruti has another anticipated SUV on the way. The YY8 is what the upcoming fully electric SUV concept is being called internally by the company. Expected to be launched in 2025, the car is being produced in collaboration with Toyota. Another global debut for Maruti will be the all-new Baleno-based coupe SUV which will be the carmaker’s first all-new vehicle launch for 2023 expected to be available by March-April 2023.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Coming to the second-largest carmaker in the country, Hyundai is expected to have a slew of concept cars on display, too. The theme for the brand this year is ‘autonomous driving tech and electric vehicles’. The Ioniq 5 is expected to be the company’s main crowd-puller at the event. The locally assembled Ioniq 5 is expected to be priced cheaper than its Korean cousin, the Kia EV6, which is available in India as a fully imported unit

Kia Sorento

Talking of the cousin, Kia will showcase its large, three-row SUV, the fourth-generation Sorento which was earlier seen at the Geneva Motor Show in early 2020. Globally, it competes with the Skoda Kodiaq. While the carmaker is showcasing the model, it has no immediate plans to launch it here. The Korean brand will also showcase the new-generation Carnival MPV at the Auto Expo, two years after its international debut. The new Carnival gets SUV-inspired styling and is larger than its predecessor.

Toyota Innova Hycross

The newly-launched Innova Hycross will certainly be the centre of attraction for auto enthusiasts at the event. The new Hycross is larger in size and will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta. Another flagship product from the company will be the new Land Cruiser 300 which is currently sold out and has managed to gather increasing consumer interest. .

Lexus RX SUV

Toyota-owned Lexus is making its debut at the Auto Expo this year. The fifth-generation RX SUV will be introduced with the LC500h coupe at the event. The RX will probably be available in 350h form and will be mechanically propelled by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder hybrid powerplant with 246 horsepower.

MG Hector and Hector Plus facelift

With six new cars—the Hector and Hector Plus facelifts, Air City EV, MG 4 electric hatchback, MG5 electric estate and MG6 sedan—MG Motor is expected to make the most of India’s biggest auto show. MG will also announce prices for the Hector and Hector Plus facelifts at the Auto Expo. Some updates include a new front-end design, plus other cosmetic updates like a new tail-lamp assembly.

Tata Harrier Special edition

It has been a great year for homegrown Tata Motors’ SUVs. Auto enthusiasts say that a special edition of the Tata Harrier is being planned at the Auto Expo. It is anticipated that it will continue to be mechanically-driven by the same 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine from Fiat with a 6-speed manual transmission and 6-speed torque converter.