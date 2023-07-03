Maruti Suzuki June 2023 production show 5% decline, but Brezza, Jimny, Fronx SUVs remain in focus

Maruti Suzuki, India's leading automobile manufacturer, has released its production volume data for June 2023. The company continued to face shortage of electronic components leading to flat growth trajectory. However, the company managed to maintain steady production levels.

In the Mini segment, which includes models like Alto and S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki produced 14,646 units in June 2023, compared to 20,145 units in the same month last year. Similarly, in the Compact segment comprising models such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, and an OEM model, the production volume for June 2023 stood at 71,578 units, slightly lower than the 81,021 units produced in June 2022.

Combining the Mini and Compact sub-segments, Maruti Suzuki recorded a production volume of 86,224 units in June 2023, compared to 101,166 units in the previous year. Moving to the Mid-Size segment, the company produced 2,694 units of the Ciaz model, showing a significant increase from the 1,519 units produced in June 2022.

In total, Maruti Suzuki's production of Passenger Cars in June 2023 reached 88,918 units, much lower than the 102,685 units produced in the same month last year registering a dip of over 13 per cent.

In the Utility Vehicles category, which includes models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6, and an OEM model, the production volume for June 2023 was 35,128 units, indicating growth compared to the 28,002 units produced in June 2022.

The Eeco model in the Vans segment recorded a production volume of 9,752 units in June 2023, slightly lower than the 10,061 units produced in June 2022.

In terms of total production figures for passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki produced133,798 units in June 2023 compared to 140,748 units in June 2022. The company witnessed a dip of around 5 per cent (4.94 percent) in PVs.

When combining Passenger Vehicles and Light Commercial Vehicles, Maruti Suzuki's total production for June 2023 amounted to 137,133 units, down from 144,409 units produced in June 2022.

