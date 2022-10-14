Maruti Suzuki launches new S-Presso S-CNG at Rs 5.9 lakh: Variants, prices, more

Maruti Suzuki India has launched a new S-CNG variant of the compact hatchback S-Presso. The S-CNG variant of the S-Presso joins the expanding line of CNG variants being offered by the country’s largest automobile maker.

Variant Prices

S-Presso LXI S-CNG Rs 5,90,000 (ex-showroom) S-Presso VXI S-CNG Rs 6,10,000 (ex-showroom)

S-Presso S-CNG Engine Details

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG is powered by a Next Gen K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering fuel efficiency of 32.73 km/kg. The S-Presso S-CNG’s engine develops a peak power output of 41.7kW (56.69 PS)@5300RPM and max torque of 82.1Nm@3400RPM in CNG Mode. The car will be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Other Mechanical Changes

Apart from the powertrain changes, the rest of the S-Presso remains the same in terms of features and aesthetics. In terms of other mechanical changes, the car has been fine-tuned to take the brunt of the CNG apparatus. The suspension setup of the S-Presso S-CNG has been calibrated to the updated powertrain for enhancing the ride quality and safety according to Maruti Suzuki.

With the inclusion of the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki today has 10 S-CNG models on offer. All of them are fitted with dual-interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU), a fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harnesses for the CNG system. The S-CNG system comes with a microswitch that ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The SUV inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units. The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel-efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.”

