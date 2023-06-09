Maruti Suzuki new Tour H1 unveiled at starting price of Rs 4.80 lakh: Check features, colours and more

Maruti Suzuki has launched the All-New Tour H1 in India at a starting price of Rs 4.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The highest variant of the car is available at a price of Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powered by the K-series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the All-New Tour H1 produces 66 bhp and 89Nm of peak torque in the petrol variant and 56bhp and 82Nm in the CNG variant.

Available in both Petrol and factory-fitted S-CNG options, the car offers a fuel-efficiency rating of 24.60 km/l for the petrol-fuelled Tour H1, and 34.46 km/kg for the S-CNG variant.

The new Tour H1 comes with the same dimensions as the Alto K10: 3530mm in length, 1490mm in width, and 1520mm in height. Both hatchbacks have the same 2380mm wheelbase.

The All-New Tour H1 offers safety features such as dual airbags, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter, seat belt reminders for both front and rear passengers, engine immobiliser, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), speed limiting system, reverse parking sensors, etc.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment. It comes equipped with the trusted Next-Gen K 10C engine, impressive interiors and exteriors along with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features. Offering excellent fuel-efficiency, the Tour H1 is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers.”

The car comes with three colour choices, namely, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, and Arctic White.

