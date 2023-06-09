Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff duped of Rs 58 lakh, Mumbai police starts probe

Ayesha Shroff, actor Jackie Shroff’s wife and Tiger Shroff’s mother, has been duped of Rs 58 Lakh. A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468. Earlier, Ayesha filed a case of cheating at Santacruz Police station in Mumbai, as per a report in ANI.

The investigation into this matter is underway, said Mumbai police. Further details are awaited.

As per various media reports, Fernandes was appointed as Director of Operations at MMA Matrix Company, which is owned by Tiger Shroff, on November 20, 2018. The company gives training in mixed martial arts. Ayesha oversees the daily activities of the gym as Tiger is busy with his work commitments.

Ayesha Shroff, wife of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has filed a case of cheating at Mumbai’s Santacruz Police station. A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467 and 468 and fraud of Rs 58 lakhs. Probe underway: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

The accused took a lot of money for organising a total of 11 tournaments in India and outside India through the company and the total amount of fees collected from December 2018 to January 2023 was more than Rs 58 lakhs in the company's bank account.

Ayesha filed a case of cheating and criminal intimidation against actor Sahil Khan eight years ago. She alleged that Khan failed to pay her dues worth Rs 4 crore.

Ayesha started her career as a model and actor. She was best known for her movie Teri Baahon Mein (1984) opposite Mohnish Bahl. She turned producer in 2000 with the Govinda-Sonali Bendre starrer Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain.

Her big-budget movie Boom, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, and Katrina Kaif, bombed at the box office, which reportedly forced her family to sell their house.

(With India Today inputs)

