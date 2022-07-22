Maruti Suzuki likely to launch next-gen Alto on August 18; here's what we know so far

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), on Friday, teased ‘Get ready for an exciting surprise’ and has requested to block the calendar from August 18 to 22, 2022. The company is likely to unveil the 2022 version of the compact hatchback Alto, its most accessible car in the domestic market since its launch, in India.

The homegrown auto manufacturer would be bringing the new 2022 Alto hatchback with new design and paint schemes along with a few tweaks under the hood as well. As far as we know, MSI is likely to sell the next-gen Alto under the company’s Arena dealership.

However, it should also be noted that the company hasn’t confirmed a final launch date for the new Alto, but it seems certain that the new Alto could be launched towards the end of August and most likely between August 18 and 22.

Recently, the new generation Alto was spotted without any camouflage and the leaked images are also available on several social media platforms. According to the spy shots, the 2022 Alto is likely to come with body-coloured door handles and blacked ORVMs, Celerio-inspired taillights.

The spy shots also suggest that the new Alto, compared to the existing model, will be taller and longer in size. In addition to this, the upcoming car will be based on the company’s new Heartect platform, also found in the new Celerio and S-Presso.

In terms of interiors, the 2022 Alto looks mostly similar to the Celerio and the S-Presso and will come with more cabin space than the existing model. The dashboard and the central console would also be revised and will feature a new touchscreen infotainment display. Moreover, the next-gen Alto might also feature a keyless entry and an engine start-stop button.

MSI, in terms of powertrain options, is likely to offer the 2022 Alto with both a 1-litre K-10 engine and an 800cc unit as option. However, the power figures are expected to remain the same as the older BS6 version.

The new 998cc Alto K10 engine produces 66 bhp of power and 89Nm torque and is likely to be paired with an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the 796cc engine would produce around 47 bhp power and 69 Nm torque. This powertrain option is expected to come with only a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The 2022 Alto’s starting price is expected to start from Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go up against the likes of Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago and Datsun Redi-go.