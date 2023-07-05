Maruti Suzuki planning to introduce 6 new EVs in India

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has reaffirmed its commitment to the electric vehicle (EV) market by announcing plans to introduce six EV models in India by the fiscal year 2030-31. The move comes as the company aims to tap into the growing demand for EVs, where other brands like Tata Motors have made substantial headway.

According to a report by Reuters, a Maruti Suzuki executive made the commitment to introduce six new EVs in the Indian market over the next six years.

Maruti Suzuki launched its most expensive car Invicto at an event today. The Invicto is Maruti Suzuki's premium offering in the hybrid segment. The car has been launched at a starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the most expensive variant of the car is priced at Rs 28.42 lakh. The company has introduced the car in a total of three variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a cross-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. However, the company will try to justify the premium by offering more features compare to its Toyota counterpart.

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto comes with a host of new options in terms of features and safety. Here are the safety features offered by Maruti Suzuki on the Invicto:

• 6 Airbags as standard (Front, Side and Curtain)

• Suzuki Connect with Advanced Features and

e-Call Functionality

• Front and Rear Disc brakes

• Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

• ABS with EBD

• Vehicle Stability Control with Hill Hold Assist

• 3-point ELR Seatbelts#

• ISOFIX child seat anchorages