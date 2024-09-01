Maruti Suzuki posts 4% YoY decline in total sales in August, domestic PV sales down 8% 

Maruti Suzuki India on September 1 reported a 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in total sales in August at 181,782 units. The domestic carmaker had dispatched 189,082 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Its total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 143,075 units last month compared to 156,114 units in the year-ago month registering a dip of 8 percent, the carmaker added.

The domestic carmaker saw sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, also fall by 10,648 units last month as against 12,209 units a year ago.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis and Swift, declined 20 per cent to 58,051 units compared with 72,451 units in the year-ago month.

However, sales of utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, Invicto, Fronx and XL6, registered a jump in sales at 62,684 units compared to 58,746 units earlier.

Sales of Eeco were nearly flat at 10,985 units last month as against 11,859 units in the year-ago period, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,495 units as against 2,564 units earlier.

MSI said its exports last month rose to 26,003 units compared to 24,614 units in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 46.9 percent YoY uptick in its first quarter net profit for the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25) on account of cost reduction efforts, favourable commodity prices and foreign exchange. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 3,649.9 crore compared to Rs 2,485.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The country’s largest vehicle manufacturer’s April-June revenue rose 9.9 percent to Rs 35,531.4 crore from Rs 32,326.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The New Delhi-headquartered company’s Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 49.1 percent to Rs 4,448.3 crore. Its operating margin for the quarter expanded by nearly 350 basis points, reaching 12.5 percent, compared to 9.2 percent in the same quarter the previous year.

Cost reduction efforts, favourable operating leverage, and favourable foreign exchange movement also aided margins, Maruti Suzuki said in an investor presentation.