Maruti Suzuki recalls Ignis over rear parking sensor issue

Maruti Suzuki has initiated a recall of its Ignis hatchback after identifying a potential issue with the vehicle’s rear parking sensor system.

The recall affects certain units of the Ignis, although the company has not yet disclosed the exact number of vehicles involved or the manufacturing period of the affected batch, as mentioned in a report in Autocar.

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According to a dealer communication that has surfaced online, the issue stems from a component referred to as the “Controller Assembly, Park Sensor”. Maruti Suzuki has found that this part may, in some cases, cause the reverse parking alarm system to malfunction, the report added.

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As a result, the rear parking sensor may not function correctly when the vehicle is being reversed, potentially affecting the effectiveness of the parking assistance feature.

To address the concern, the country’s largest carmaker has decided to proactively replace the affected component. The replacement will be carried out free of cost for customers at authorised Maruti Suzuki service centres, the report mentioned.

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Owners of affected Ignis vehicles are being contacted by the company and advised to visit their nearest authorised workshop. Customers are also encouraged to get in touch with their service centres to schedule an appointment and obtain further details regarding the replacement process.

The Ignis, sold through Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa retail network, has been one of the brand’s distinctive urban hatchbacks, known for its quirky styling and compact dimensions.