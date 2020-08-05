Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched in India: Check out price, features, variants of SUV

Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the 2020 S-Cross petrol compact SUV in India. The car was first revealed at Greater Noida Auto Expo 2020 back in February. The car will be available in four variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. The cheapest of these would be the Sigma Manual variant which will be available at Rs 8.39 lakh. The most expensive one would be the Alpha Petrol Automatic which has been priced at Rs 12.39 lakh.

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol exterior

In terms of the exterior design, the 2020 S-Cross will be similar to the previous model of the car. It will have the same overall size and dimensions.

Similar to the previous model, the 2020 S-Cross will also feature the rugged looks sporting LED projector headlamps, muscular front grille, 16-inch alloy wheels and silver-coloured roof rails.

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol interior

The interior features of the 2020 S-cross will also be similar to the previous model with a few upgrades here and there. Its interior features include - a 7-inch Smartplay Studio 2.0 system with smartphone-car connectivity, a smart key, push-button start system, auto-folding Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control and cruise control.

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol engine

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has a BS 6 compliant 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine. Car enthusiasts would know that the same engine is also found on cars such the Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga and Vitara Brezza. The car would feature SHVS mild-hybrid technology. It would be able to produce a maximum power of 112 PS and maximum torque of 134 Nm. The engine will come teamed-up to a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter unit depending on the variant.

2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol: Where to buy

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol can be booked at any Nexa dealership but that's not all. It can also be booked online. Bookings for the S-Cross petrol are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The delivery of the units is expected to begin in a few days.

