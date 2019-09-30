Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to launch today; check price, features

Maruti Suzuki India will launch the S-Presso today to enter the mini-SUV hatchback segment. India's largest carmaker will be looking to get a shot in the arm during the festive season as S-Presso will be the most affordable car in the segment. S-Presso will take on Renault Kwid facelift and Datsun Redi-Go and is also expected to eat into the market share of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The car is designed and developed in India and has already grabbed attention owing to its sporty looks.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will have a BS-6 compliant, 1.0-litre petrol engine that will churn 68 hp. The car will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional AGS (Auto Gear Shift).

Looking from the outside, the S-Presso has a tall-boy design. It also gets 14-inch alloy wheels, which increase its height further, making it the tallest hatchback. The design is further singled out by the presence of black bumper, body cladding, C-shaped taillights, body-coloured ORVMs and a silver grille on the front. On the inside, the Maruti S-Presso comes with a centrally located console which combines the digital speedometer and Maruti's SmartPlay infotainment features. There is also a three-spoke multifunction control on the steering wheel for music and calls.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Maruti Suzuki S Presso is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti S-Presso comes with anti-lock braking systems (ABS) with Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD). The airbag is placed only on the side of the diver and the car comes with a reverse parking sensor, speed alert system and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder.

CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India said, "Maruti Suzuki has always developed new segments and cars to match the changing needs, tastes and lifestyles of our customers. Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, S-Presso marks a big shift in the way compact cars are created and crafted in India. Its design language is inspired from our line-up of SUVs and the modern user's lifestyle."

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch today; check price, features

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki slashes Baleno RS price by Rs 1 lakh after corporate tax cut