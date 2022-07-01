Maruti Suzuki sold 1.55 lakh units in June; Baleno, Alto, Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross top selling models  

Automobile bellwether Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has logged in sales of 1, 55,857 units in June 2022. This figure comprises of 1, 25,710 units in domestic sales, 6,314 units in sales to other OEMs and 23,833 units in exports, according to a BSE filing.

MSI logged in total sales of 4, 67,931 units in April-June this year. This comprises of 3,79,971 units in domestic sales, 18,523 units in sales to other OEMs and 69,437 units in exports.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

As per this filing, Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 were the top selling models in the utility vehicles, which logged sales of 18,860 units. Ciaz was the top model in the mid-size segment whereas Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and Wagon R were the top models in the compact segment.

Alto and S-Presso continued to be top selling models in the mini segment. Its passenger vehicles segment logged total sales of 93,695 units in June this year, whereas the segment sold 2, 56,536 units in April-June.

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

The filing noted, "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact."

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki was also the top seller in the passenger vehicles segment in May, according to FADA. The Delhi-based auto behemoth emerged segment leader with sales of 1, 10,602 units and achieved a market share of 42.03 per cent in the period.

Maruti Suzuki stock is down 1.29 per cent to trade at 8,361.05 apiece on the BSE at the time of writing this story.