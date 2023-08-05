Maruti Suzuki to add 20 lakh units per annum capacity in 9 years: Chairman

India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Saturday spelt out its future vision in its annual integrated report for FY23. Titled ‘Maruti Suzuki 3.0’, the report spoke about the firm's rich legacy and future plans.

"With a rich legacy of 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has played a significant role in shaping the Indian automobile industry. From a humble start of manufacturing about 20,000 cars in a year, to manufacturing close to 2 million cars a year in FY23, the Company has delighted over 27 million customers in India and around 100 countries of the world. Maruti Suzuki today offers a range of feature-rich, safe, environment-friendly vehicles with world-class quality at affordable prices," said the carmaker.

The company said it "played a pioneering role in building the local component manufacturing system, expanding network, introducing new-age products and advanced technologies, and developing the value chain, augmenting the company’s leadership position". Maruti Suzuki has embarked on an ambitious path in terms of manufacturing scale while at the same time transiting through a low-carbon path. This marks a new phase for the company, it said.

Explaining the genesis of Maruti Suzuki 3.0, R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “Our first phase was when we were a public enterprise. The second phase ended with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Indian car market became the third largest in the world. It took us 40 years to create a capacity of 2 million units and Suzuki Motor Corporation helped in this process by establishing the Gujarat facility. Your Company now has to add the next 2 million in a period of 9 years.”

Expressing his confidence in the global economy, Bhargava said: “Our exports rose to 2,59,000 units last year. We expect the demand for exports to continue to grow and export volumes are projected at 7,50,000-8,00,000 cars by FY31.”

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With expanding capacity, offering multiple carbon reduction technologies, bringing many new products, we are writing a new chapter in the history of the Company - ‘Maruti Suzuki 3.0’.”

Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into lunar orbit, says ISRO