Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices in Sept

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) will increase vehicle prices to mitigate rising input costs. This price rise will be effective from September 2021. The automobile giant did not, however, specify the quantum of price hike, as per a regulatory filing.

“With reference to our earlier communications with respect to price increase, we wish to inform you that over the past year the cost of Company’s vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise. The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021,” the automaker said in a BSE filing.

This is not the first time Maruti Suzuki has raised car prices citing surging input costs. MSI had also increased vehicle prices in April and January. The New Delhi-headquartered automaker announced a weighted average increase of 1.6 per cent (ex-showroom) across models on April 16. In January, the company had jacked up the prices of select models by around Rs 34,000 citing a rise in input costs.

Maruti Suzuki sells 14 models ranging from entry-level hatchback Alto to S-CROSS priced between Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom prices Delhi) respectively. Out of these, 5 models are available via Maruti Suzuki Nexa showrooms.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

