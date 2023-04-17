Maruti Suzuki unveils new light commercial vehicle Super Carry at Rs 5.15 lakh; check features

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its upgraded Light Commercial Vehicle – Super Carry at a starting price of Rs 5.15 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. With the launch of the New Super Carry, Maruti Suzuki has also come up with a new CNG Cab Chassis variant. The mini-truck is also available in CNG Deck, Gasoline Deck and Gasoline Cab Chassis variants.



The Super Carry is now powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, the company said in a statement.



In terms of specifications, Maruti Suzuki’s Super Carry is powered by a 4-cylinder engine that produces improved performance with Max Power of 59.4kW (80.7PS) @ 6000rpm and 104.4Nm of Max Torque @ 2900rpm in the petrol model. The engine is mated to an upgraded five-speed manual transmission.



The Mini-truck is equipped with a range of safety features such as front disc

brakes, reverse parking sensors and seat belt reminders, along with a new engine immobiliser system. It also comes with a larger steering wheel along with better gear shifts.



In terms of interiors, the new Super Carry comes with a flat seat design for more comfort during driving and intermittent breaks. Meanwhile, the Super Carry S-CNG variant comes with a 5L emergency petrol tank.



The mini-truck is also available in CNG Deck (Rs 630,500), Petrol Deck (Rs 530,500) and Petrol Cab Chassis (Rs 515,500) variants.



Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has always believed in offering products that exceed customer expectations. The Super Carry, built for the unique requirements of the Indian mini-truck customer, has been accepted well in the commercial vehicle segment with more than 1.5 lakh units sold since its launch in 2016. The new Super Carry will continue to offer an excellent value proposition to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and partner in their success.”

