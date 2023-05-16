scorecardresearch
News
Auto
Maruti Suzuki WagonR becomes India’s best-selling car for 2 years in a row

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR clocked a 30-lakh sales milestone this year and became India’s best-selling car for the second year in a row. Over the years, the brand has ensured to give the users a future-ready experience through their product. 

Commenting on the achievement of the brand, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “WagonR’s continued success with over 3 million cumulative sales is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks.”

“Since its launch, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance. Happy to share that the ‘Dil se Strong’ WagonR has the highest percentage of repeat buyers as 24 per cent of its customers prefer to upgrade to a new WagonR. The True Tall  Boy has consistently featured in the top 10 best-selling cars in India since the last decade and has also held its position as the best-selling passenger vehicle in the country for the last two years,” he added.

He further said that the Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s bold design, class-leading interior space, practicality, reliability and high fuel efficiency are some of the factors that have bestowed it with the trust of over 30 lakh families.

Published on: May 16, 2023, 1:48 PM IST
