Maruti Swift crosses 20 lakh sales milestone 13 years after launch

Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) premium hatchback model Swift, now in its third generation, has just achieved a new milestone. The company announced today that the Swift has crossed the 20 lakh sales mark in the country, 13 years after its launch in May 2005.

The model had raced past the 5 lakh sales milestone in September 2010. Then, in September 2013, two years after the launch of the second generation car, it crossed the 10 lakh sales mark followed by the 15 lakh mark in March 2016.

"Swift achieving two million sales milestone is a proud moment for all of us at Maruti Suzuki India. Brand Swift has consistently featured among the top five best-selling cars in India for more than a decade," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) R.S. Kalsi said in a statement.

The model posted a sales growth of 36% with a market share of 29% in the April-October period of the current fiscal. According to the data compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), MSI's premium hatchback Swift stood at the first position with sale of 22,228 units in September as against 13,193 units, a year ago. The company claims that the auto gear shift (AGS) technology variant of the model now contributes over 20% of Swift sales.

Kalsi added that the company would like to reinforce its commitment towards customers with increased output aimed at reducing the waiting period. So MSI increased production of the model to 1.39 lakh units over April-October, up 45% over the same period of the previous fiscal, thereby reducing the waiting period.

It's turning out to be a good year for MSI. In June, India's largest car maker achieved accumulated automobile production of 20 million units. Significantly, where its Japanese parent Suzuki Motor Corp took 45 years and 9 months to get to this point, the Indian subsidiary managed it in a record 34 years and 5 months.

