MG Motor launches 'refreshed' Hector SUV at Rs 12.9 lakh; adds 7-seater version

Chinese carmaker MG Motor India on Thursday refreshed its five-seater midsize SUV Hector while also adding a seven-seater version of the car. It had launched a six-seater version too last year. MG, which is owned by China's largest carmaker SAIC, had entered the Indian market with a bang in 2019 with the Hector receiving instant success. More than 40,000 units of the car have been sold in India so far.

The refreshed version has been priced between Rs 12.9-18.33 lakh spread over 11 variants. It comes with two-engine options-1.5 litre turbocharged petrol and a 2-litre turbocharged diesel engine. The petrol version is offered with both manual and automatic transmissions while the diesel version comes only with a manual gearbox.

The changes in the car include a new front chrome grille, dual-tone themed interior, 18-inch Dual-Tone Alloys and updated i-SMART with Hinglish voice commands. The 7 seater version, which is offered with the same engines, comes in 6 variants-two petrol and four diesel. It is priced between Rs 13.35 lakh and Rs 18.33 lakh. The existing 6 seater version is the flagship of the nameplate priced at Rs 16-19.13 lakh.

"At MG, our constant endeavour is to capture the imagination of our customers. With the Hector 2021 line up, we have made changes taking into consideration customer and automotive experts' feedback," said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India. "HECTOR's evolution has made the internet SUV an even more compelling choice in its segment."

Among the other additional features in the new Hector are front ventilated seats, wireless charging and auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror. It is also equipped with engine start alarm and an in-car voice alert for critical tyre pressure. There are more than 60 connected car features with new additions like an i-SMART app on Apple watch, voice search for songs in Gaana app, Wi-Fi connectivity, Weather forecast by Accuweather, & many more.

It continues to come with over 25 safety and security features as standard including Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control, Hill Hold Control, Rear Wiper & Washer and Rear Defogger.

