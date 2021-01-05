MG Hector facelift: New SUV launch date revealed, check out details

The new MG Hector facelift is going to be launched on Thursday, January 7. The Hector has been MG Motor India's best-known offering in the country. Although the SUV was launched in India in June 2019, the manufacturer has given it a mid-generational update delivering on its promise of a new look and new features. The Hector has been MG Motor India's strong seller since its launch.

MG Hector facelift: New design vs old

Meanwhile, the 2021 MG Hector facelift will comprise minor tweaks to its styling, a new grille, larger (18-inch) alloy wheels as against the pre-facelift's 17-inch units, new interior, and a new dual-tone interior finish with more equipment, while the engine options are likely to remain unchanged.

Talking about aesthetics, the Hector facelift will exhibit cosmetic updates on the SUV's exterior, comprising the ZS EV inspired grille coupled with a chrome-stud pattern along with a new set of twin-5-spoke alloy wheels and dual-tone upholstery.

The outgoing MG Hector model, which had an all-black theme, has been replaced with a new dual-tone one, intended to enhance cabin ambience. With respect to cabin design, little has been changed from the current model, while customers can expect the updated Hector to pack in some added features.

MG Hector facelift: Updated features

The new SUV will pack in a newly updated beige and black dual-tone interior along with additional features such as ventilated seats for the driver as well as the passenger in the front row and a wireless phone charger. The new MG Hector, however, will continue to have the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system packed with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and the i-smart connected car system coupled with more of previous features such as and pre-loaded apps like - TomTom IQ Maps, Gaana Premium, and AccuWeather app.

MG Hector facelift: Engine

The new MG Hector is likely to have the same set of engines from the previous model. The new SUV will be available with three engine options - 1.5-litre petrol, 2.0-litre diesel, and 1.5-litre petrol hybrid engine options.

MG Hector facelift: Gearbox

The new SUV will sport a 6-speed manual gearbox, which will continue to be standard across the three engine options. The standard turbo-petrol will get the option of a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as before.

MG Hector facelift: Other features

The new MG Hector offers other comforts such as rear AC vents, panoramic sunroof along with the 'Hello MG' voice command function coupled with the i-Smart system. A second USB port is added to the passenger side of the centre console in the new SUV.