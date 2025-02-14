scorecardresearch
Business Today
Auto
MG SELECT expands luxury automotive retail in India with 12 new dealer partners

Bringing a new vision of ‘accessible luxury’ to premium car buyers.

MG SELECT, the luxury automotive retail division of JSW MG Motor India, has announced the appointment of 12 dealer partners across India, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy. The newly appointed dealers will operate 14 MG SELECT Experience Centres in 13 cities, catering to premium car buyers looking for a blend of innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship.

As part of its premium offerings, MG SELECT will retail its two flagship vehicles—the MG Cyberster, the world’s fastest MG roadster, and the MG M9, a high-end presidential limousine. Customers can now pre-reserve these luxury models at designated MG SELECT dealerships.

MG SELECT’s dealer partners bring a wealth of experience in the automotive and luxury sectors, ensuring an elevated car-buying journey. Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus of JSW MG Motor India, emphasized the brand’s focus on redefining the automotive ownership experience.

“MG SELECT represents a new vision for ‘accessible luxury’ in the automotive market. The brand’s refined perspective on products and car ownership journey will enhance the personalised experience, and the newly appointed dealer partners will play a key role in driving it forward,” said Chaba.

List of MG SELECT Dealer Partners and Locations

City    Dealer Partner
Mumbai    Krishiv Auto
Thane    Tejpal Motors
Delhi    Shiva MotoCorp
Gurugram    Jubilant Motorworks
Bengaluru (R1)    Jubilant Motorworks
Bengaluru (R2)    Aiconic Automobiles
Hyderabad    Jayalakshmi Motors
Pune    Nova SELECT
Chennai    FPL Vehicles
Ahmedabad    Aeromark Cars
Kolkata    Aeromark Cars
Kochi    Coastal SELECT
Chandigarh    Krishna Motor
Surat    Opulent Auto

The launch of MG SELECT aligns with JSW MG Motor India’s broader vision of building a smart and sustainable automotive ecosystem. The company, a joint venture between SAIC Motor and JSW Group, aims to introduce world-class technology and bolster India’s luxury car segment through localized production and innovative retail experiences.

Published on: Feb 14, 2025, 8:35 AM IST
