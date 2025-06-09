MG Windsor EV Pro: Enhanced range and tech to woo urban EV buyers

MG Motor’s Windsor EV has already emerged as a frontrunner in India’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle segment, becoming one of the country’s best-selling EVs since its launch in September 2024. With over 20,000 units sold in under a year, the model’s strong market traction underscores the increasing appetite for electric mobility among Indian consumers.

Now, MG is looking to further capitalise on this momentum with the introduction of the Windsor EV Pro — a new range-topping variant designed to address key consumer demands around longer range, enhanced safety, and improved cabin experience, while retaining the original Windsor’s core strengths.

At the heart of the Windsor EV Pro is a larger 52.9 kWh battery, replacing the standard model’s 38 kWh unit. This upgrade pushes the ARAI-certified range up to 449 km on a single charge — a significant improvement over the earlier 332 km — making the Pro variant particularly appealing for intercity commuting.

Performance remains confident and effortless. The Windsor EV Pro delivers 136 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque, offering smooth acceleration and an easy driving experience across varied conditions. The light, responsive steering makes manoeuvring through tight urban streets and parking lots a breeze. Despite being an electric MPV, the Windsor Pro never feels bulky on the road. We tested the vehicle extensively across Delhi/NCR and found it equally adept at navigating congested city lanes and cruising comfortably on highways.

Ride quality is another high point. The suspension system does an admirable job of absorbing road imperfections — potholes and speed breakers are handled with composure — delivering comfort levels that rival more premium sedans. The EV architecture also pays dividends in terms of space utilisation. Though the Windsor Pro measures just under 4.3 metres in length, the cabin offers superior space compared to many similarly sized petrol or diesel SUVs. Rear-seat comfort is particularly noteworthy, with ample legroom and shoulder room to seat three adults comfortably.

The Windsor EV Pro is offered in a fully-loaded Essence trim, featuring a host of premium additions. The equipment list includes LED headlights, ventilated front seats, panoramic glass roof, powered driver’s seat, configurable ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Infinity sound system, and comprehensive connected car technology. The Pro variant also introduces practical enhancements such as a powered tailgate and vehicle-to-load functionality, expanding its utility.

On the safety front, the Windsor Pro builds on the standard model’s six airbags, electronic stability control, electric parking brake, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, by adding an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite. Features include intelligent light assist, lane keep assist, emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. However, in our real-world testing, the ADAS did exhibit occasional quirks. On open, clear roads, for instance, the cruise control sometimes reduced speed unnecessarily, and lane keep assist responses weren’t always consistent — an area where further software tuning could enhance the driving experience.

The larger battery and ADAS hardware do contribute to a modest weight gain of 93 kg, bringing the Windsor EV Pro’s kerb weight to 1.6 tonnes. Thankfully, the vehicle remains agile in daily driving scenarios, with the steering providing reassuring feedback both at low and high speeds. However, ride comfort at low speeds could be improved. A degree of firmness is noticeable over sharp bumps, and the cabin does admit some road and wind noise at higher speeds.

Priced at ₹18.1 lakh (ex-showroom), the Windsor EV Pro commands a premium of ₹2.1 lakh over the base model with the smaller battery. While buyers do gain several new features, the enhanced driving range is undoubtedly the standout attraction. For consumers seeking an EV that can handle regular intercity journeys without frequent charging stops, the Windsor EV Pro makes a compelling case.

With this new variant, MG is not only reinforcing the Windsor’s position in India’s EV landscape but also sending a clear signal that it intends to stay ahead in a market that is moving rapidly towards electrification.