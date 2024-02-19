scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Auto
Mitsubishi to enter Indian car sales market this summer with over 30% stake in TVS Mobility

Feedback

Mitsubishi to enter Indian car sales market this summer with over 30% stake in TVS Mobility

TVS Mobility will spin off its car sales business, with Mitsubishi taking a stake of over 30 percent in the new entity, a Nikkei Asia report said.

The new company will create dedicated showrooms for each car brand, utilising TVS Mobility's 150 existing outlets.  The new company will create dedicated showrooms for each car brand, utilising TVS Mobility's 150 existing outlets. 

Mitsubishi will make its debut in India's car sale market this summer with a 30 percent in TVS Mobility which operates dealerships in the country.

TVS Mobility will spin off its car sales business, with Mitsubishi taking a stake of over 30 percent in the new entity, a Nikkei Asia report said.

The investment, expected to be between 5 billion to 10 billion yen ($33 million to $66 million), is subject to regulatory approvals.
Mitsubishi plans to dispatch its employees to the dealership after the investment is finalised, further noted the report.

The new company will create dedicated showrooms for each car brand, utilising TVS Mobility's 150 existing outlets.

Initially, the emphasis will be on boosting sales of Honda cars, which are already in TVS's lineup, as per the report. Mitsubishi will spearhead discussions with Japanese automakers to enhance the range of Japanese car brands and models offered.

The dealership will offer electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its lineup, with Mitsubishi aiming to promote the wider adoption of EVs in India. The company also plans to introduce new services, such as enabling customers to schedule maintenance appointments and purchase insurance through a smartphone app, to enhance the customer experience and boost sales in the competitive Indian market.

The cars to be sold in the dealership will include electric vehicles. Mitsubishi believes this will lead to more widespread use of EVs in India.

Published on: Feb 19, 2024, 7:59 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
TVS Motor Company Ltd
TVS Motor Company Ltd