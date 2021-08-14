M&M launches XUV700, price starts at Rs 11.99 lakh

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday launched its much-awaited sport utility vehicle (SUV) XUV700, with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh for its five-seater variants.

The XUV700 will come in diesel and gasoline variants, with manual and automatic options and with five- and seven-seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec, M&M said in a release.

The bookings for the new SUV will begin before the festive season, the company said. The automaker, which last week unveiled a brand new logo for its SUV portfolio, also said it plans to launch nine new SUVs by 2026.

Also Read: Mahindra reveals XUV700; check out the features, variants

“We are ready to lead the core SUV segment with nine new exciting SUVs planned for launch by 2026. And our most ambitious addition, the XUV700, is throbbing and pulsating with technology, power and intelligence to let people explore the impossible,” M&M MD and CEO Anish Shah said.

XUV700 will be available in two series -- MX and AdrenoX (AX) -- with AdrenoX series further classified into three variants -- AX3, AX5 and AX7.

M&M also announced prices for four variants in the five-seater manual transmission category. While MX gasoline variant will cost Rs 11.99 lakh, its diesel variant will be priced at Rs 12.49 lakh. The AdrenoX AX3 gasoline variant carries a price tag of Rs 13.99 lakh, while AX5 petrol variant will cost Rs 14.99 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

M&M said it will announce the prices for the rest of the variants soon. “Optional packs will be announced at a later date and will include features like immersive 3D sound by Sony, electrically-deployed smart door handles, 360 surround view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake and wireless charging,” it said.

Also Read: Ola Electric scooter launch on August 15: Expected price, range, charging, other details