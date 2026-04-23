M&M secures 1,334 patents in FY26, up 20 times over a decade

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday announced that in the last decade, the company saw a 20x growth in the number of patents granted - from 56 patents granted since inception in FY16 to 1334 in FY26.

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Cumulative tally of applications filed by M&M stands at 2,728 as of March 2026, indicating M&M’s continuous investment in R&D and the 'Make in India' initiative, the company said in a statement.

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Of the 1334 granted patents, 60% of them pertain to the Automotive Business and 40% to Farm Business. Conversion ratio of applications to patents stood at 8% in FY16 and has improved to over 65% for the applications filed over the last decade.

The patent portfolio also includes filings made by M&M subsidiary Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd, which makes electric origin SUVs such as the BE 6, the XEV 9e, and the XEV 9S. MEAL, the EV arm of M&M, emerged as the second-largest electric vehicle maker by volume in March. M&M is already the leading player in EVs in terms of revenue market share.

The growth in M&M’s patent portfolio reflects the company’s growing R&D capabilities. “This growing innovative height has allowed the company to push the boundaries and create a technologically immersive experience for its customers,” the automaker said.

