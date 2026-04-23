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Dividend alert! Rs 36 per share by this IT stock-Record date, payment date

Dividend alert! Rs 36 per share by this IT stock-Record date, payment date

Dividend alert: Every eligible shareholder will receive a final dividend of Rs 36 per share for each share they hold in the company, as of 24 hours before the predetermined record date set by the company.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Apr 23, 2026 4:24 PM IST
Dividend alert! Rs 36 per share by this IT stock-Record date, payment date The company fixed July 3 as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility to receive the dividend. Pic source: (AI generated image for representational purposes)

IT major Tech Mahindra has announced a final dividend of Rs 36 per share during its Q4 earnings. The company fixed July 3 as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility to receive the dividend. Tech Mahindra's highest-ever total dividend of Rs 51 per share for FY26 includes an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share paid in November 2025.

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"Recommended final dividend of Rs 36 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each (720%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2026, subject to the Members’ approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company," the company informed the stock exchanges.

Every eligible shareholder will receive a final dividend of Rs 36 per share for each share they hold in Tech Mahindra, as of 24 hours before the predetermined record date set by the company.

In Q4 of this fiscal, the IT major reported a 16.04 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit. The IT company reported a profit of Rs 1,353.8 crore in Q4 compared with Rs 1,166.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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Revenue from operations rose 12.64 per cent YoY to Rs 15,076.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 13,384 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose 8.18 per cent to Rs 13,080.7 crore in the March quarter against Rs 12,091.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company posted a sharp rise in profitability, with EBIT jumping 39.2 per cent YoY to Rs 7,152 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 23, 2026 4:24 PM IST
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