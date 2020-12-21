scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

M&M to raise tractor prices from January to partially manage impact of rise in input costs

In a regulatory filing, M&M's Farm Equipment Sector said, effective January 1, 2021, it will increase the price of its range of tractors, across models

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it will hike prices of its its range of tractors from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs.

In a regulatory filing, M&M's Farm Equipment Sector said, effective January 1, 2021, it will increase the price of its range of tractors, across models.

This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs, the company added.

Details of price increase across different models will be communicated in due course, M&M said.

Last week, M&M had announced it will hike prices of its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs.

Also read: Covid-19 hit Auto sector make the change to 2021 with cautious optimism

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos