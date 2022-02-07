New Age Baleno: Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for Rs 11,000; check details

Maruti Suzuki announced the commencement of bookings for the technologically advanced hatchback, New Age Baleno. The company said that the popular vehicle will now come with breakthrough innovations.

Bookings for the New Age Baleno can be done with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. Buyers can visit the nearest Maruti Suzuki NEXA showroom or log in to the Maruti Suzuki NEXA website to book the technologically advanced Baleno.

WHAT’S NEW

The New Age Baleno sports a ‘first-in segment’ Head Up Display. With the HUD, drivers will not have to take their eyes off the road. The display will show important information from the speedometer and climate control.

The company said that the new HUD has been introduced in order to offer a “holistic solution that maximizes safety and convenience while also enhancing the ‘tech quotient’ of the vehicle”.

Head Up Display in New Age Baleno

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that over 1 million of the premium hatchback has been sold. “As an ode to today’s young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfill the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best. The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience,” he said.

Maruti Suzuki India Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), CV Raman, said, “While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive. The New Age Baleno is aligned with Maruti Suzuki’s larger mission of introducing newer technologies across segments.”

The Baleno was first launched in 2015.

