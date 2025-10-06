New Bolero range: Mahindra Bolero starts at Rs 7.99 lakh, Bolero Neo at Rs 8.49 lakh; check details

Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced the new Bolero range, which includes refreshed Bolero and Bolero Neo models. The new Bolero starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, with the top-end B8 priced at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bolero Neo is available from Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with the N11 top-end variant priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Marking 25 years of the Bolero's presence in the market, the new models are designed to serve a diverse customer base, from urban commuters to rural explorers, offering robust adaptability and value.

The updated Bolero range features a bold new grille, front fog lamps, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, the Bolero comes with a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and leatherette upholstery with improved seat contours for greater comfort. RideFlo technology brings refined ride and handling, with improved suspension architecture tailored for various terrains. The Bolero retains its core DNA, powered by the mHAWK75 engine that delivers 55.9 kW and 210 Nm torque, maintaining its body-on-frame construction.

For the Bolero Neo, Mahindra has added features to elevate its urban appeal. The Neo is distinguished by a sleek new grille with horizontal accents, dark metallic grey R16 alloy wheels, and additional colour options, including Jeans Blue, Concrete Grey, and dual-tone choices. The interior offers two new themes, Lunar Grey and Mocha Brown, alongside leatherette upholstery and a larger 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system with a rear-view camera and USB C-type charging port. Ride comfort is enhanced by RideFlo technology, MTV-CL, and Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) suspension, ensuring smoother drives.

Powering the Bolero Neo is the mHAWK100 engine, delivering 73.5 kW and 260 Nm torque. The Neo also features cruise control, Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT) for enhanced traction, and a locking differential for better performance on broken roads. Colour choices extend to Jeans Blue, Concrete Grey, three dual-tone options, and the established Diamond White, Stealth Black, Pearl White, and Rocky Beige.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., commented: “The Bolero has stood the test of time, earning its place as one of India’s most versatile and tough SUVs for over 25 years. Building on this enduring legacy, the new Bolero range has been thoughtfully designed to meet the aspirations of a dynamic and rapidly evolving New India. With a perfect blend of toughness, contemporary styling, enhanced comfort, and modern features, the new Bolero and Bolero Neo deliver a powerful SUV experience that shines equally in urban environments and challenging terrains.”

With over 1.6 million customers and a reputation for reliability, the Bolero continues to attract a wide range of buyers, including rural youth, entrepreneurs, and families.