Business News
latest
economy
India-New Zealand finalise free trade deal, slashing tariffs on 95% of Kiwi exports

The pact is designed to open doors to the Indian market, projected to reach a value of NZ$12 trillion (approximately $7 trillion) by 2030

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 22, 2025 11:29 AM IST
New Zealand and India have finalised a free trade agreement, a move Wellington says will significantly widen access for its exporters to the world’s most populous country and one of the fastest-growing major economies globally.

The pact is designed to open doors to the Indian market, projected to reach a value of NZ$12 trillion (approximately $7 trillion) by 2030, positioning New Zealand businesses to tap into the rising demand driven by India’s expanding consumer base.

Under the agreement, tariffs will be eliminated or lowered on 95 per cent of New Zealand goods shipped to India. More than half of these products will attract zero duty from the very first day the deal comes into force, the New Zealand government said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Published on: Dec 22, 2025 11:29 AM IST
