New crash testing norms for cars from October

India is set to introduce its own car crash safety rating system called Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), with senior government officials telling Business Today TV that the new standards will come into effect from October this year.

This home-grown vehicle safety assessment draws inspiration from the acclaimed Global NCAP, a program renowned for its capacity to elevate global road safety standards and contribute to life-saving measures.

The government, in its draft notification on the BNCAP, proposed awarding 'Star Ratings' to automobiles based on their performance in crash tests. The final notification is expected early next week.

While manufacturers have the option to voluntarily engage in the testing program, they will be strongly encouraged to provide sample vehicles for evaluation. These vehicles can be sourced from the manufacturers themselves or selected randomly from authorized dealerships by the testing agency. The crash test ratings of Bharat NCAP will be applicable to vehicles holding type approval, spanning across models with a seating capacity of up to eight, which includes the driver's seat.

Officials further added that Bharat NCAP's testing scope will not be confined solely to passive safety tests and examinations of internal combustion engine vehicles.

The program will broaden its reach to include the evaluation and rating of CNG and electric vehicles based on their crash performance. In a departure from the typical NCAP approach of assigning separate star ratings for adult and child protection, Bharat NCAP is anticipated to introduce a unified rating that comprehensively assesses both adult and child safety.

Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways, previously emphasised that the introduction of Bharat NCAP would enable domestic vehicle manufacturers to conduct testing using domestic facilities, enhancing the potential for Indian automobiles to be exported.

With the implementation of Bharat NCAP ratings, original equipment manufacturers will be mandated to incorporate built-in safety features in their vehicles. This will empower consumers to opt for safer automobiles while fostering healthy competition among Indian manufacturers to produce vehicles with improved safety standards.

Commenting on the move, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said BNCAP “is a great initiative of which will enable consumer to make an informed purchase”, adding that while all OEMs are meeting stringent crash standards regulations, the rating would provide a reference to the consumers for comparing different models of passenger vehicles.