scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Auto
New crash testing norms for cars from October

Feedback

New crash testing norms for cars from October

Bharat NCAP's testing scope will not be confined solely to passive safety tests and examinations of internal combustion engine vehicles. The program will broaden its reach to include the evaluation and rating of CNG and electric vehicles based on their crash performance. The final notification is expected early next week.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The final notification is expected early next week. The final notification is expected early next week.
SUMMARY
  • This home-grown vehicle safety assessment draws inspiration from the acclaimed Global NCAP
  • The final notification is expected early next week.
  • The program will broaden its reach to include the evaluation and rating of CNG and electric vehicles based on their crash performance.

India is set to introduce its own car crash safety rating system called Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), with senior government officials telling Business Today TV that the new standards will come into effect from October this year.

This home-grown vehicle safety assessment draws inspiration from the acclaimed Global NCAP, a program renowned for its capacity to elevate global road safety standards and contribute to life-saving measures.  

The government, in its draft notification on the BNCAP, proposed awarding 'Star Ratings' to automobiles based on their performance in crash tests. The final notification is expected early next week.

While manufacturers have the option to voluntarily engage in the testing program, they will be strongly encouraged to provide sample vehicles for evaluation. These vehicles can be sourced from the manufacturers themselves or selected randomly from authorized dealerships by the testing agency. The crash test ratings of Bharat NCAP will be applicable to vehicles holding type approval, spanning across models with a seating capacity of up to eight, which includes the driver's seat.

Officials further added that Bharat NCAP's testing scope will not be confined solely to passive safety tests and examinations of internal combustion engine vehicles.

The program will broaden its reach to include the evaluation and rating of CNG and electric vehicles based on their crash performance. In a departure from the typical NCAP approach of assigning separate star ratings for adult and child protection, Bharat NCAP is anticipated to introduce a unified rating that comprehensively assesses both adult and child safety.

Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road transport and highways, previously emphasised that the introduction of Bharat NCAP would enable domestic vehicle manufacturers to conduct testing using domestic facilities, enhancing the potential for Indian automobiles to be exported.

With the implementation of Bharat NCAP ratings, original equipment manufacturers will be mandated to incorporate built-in safety features in their vehicles. This will empower consumers to opt for safer automobiles while fostering healthy competition among Indian manufacturers to produce vehicles with improved safety standards.

Commenting on the move, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said BNCAP “is a great initiative of which will enable consumer to make an informed purchase”, adding that while all OEMs are meeting stringent crash standards regulations, the rating would provide a reference to the consumers for comparing different models of passenger vehicles.

Published on: Aug 18, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement