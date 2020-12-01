Nissan Magnite to launch tomorrow, bookings now open

Nissan Magnite has been in the pipeline for quite some time now, and is finally set to take the stage tomorrow, on December 2. Nissan had confirmed the launch of the sub-compact SUV in October, which is looking to take on other options in the segment like Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra KUV300, as well as the ones launched this year - Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The sub-compact SUV segment entails the basic features of an SUV, and caters to those looking for cheaper options. Nissan's latest offering in the segment, Magnite, is said to have been designed keeping the Indian market as the focal point.

The Magnite will come with two petrol engine options: a naturally-aspirated petrol engine and one that is turbocharged. The former engine is to have a mileage of 18.75 kmpl, while the turbocharged engine can go up to 20 kmpl. The XTRonic CVT transmission for the Magnite, only available for the turbocharged iteration, will also to be launched with a mileage of 17.7 kmpl.

The car will be available across four tiers; XE, XL, XV, and XV (Premium), while Nissan is also offering an optional Tech Pack at an additional cost, which would bring in features like ambient lighting, air purifier, puddle light and wireless phone charging.

According to leaked reports, the pricing of the Magnite might just be its biggest selling point. The car is expected to start from Rs 5.50 lakh and would go up to Rs 9 lakh for the top variant (all prices are ex-showroom), undercutting most of its rivals.

Nissan Magnite bookings in India are now open for a token amount of Rs 11,000, while the official launch would take place tomorrow.

