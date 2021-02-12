Nitin Gadkari to launch India's first CNG tractor today; features, price, all you need to know

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will formally launch India's first-ever diesel tractor converted into a CNG tractor on February 12. The launch event will be attended by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Gen (Retired) Dr, VK Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar and Purshottam Rupala.

This conversion is jointly done by Rawmatt Techno Solutions and Tomasetto Achille India. This conversion will aid in increasing farmers' income by lowering costs and help in job creation in rural India. According to the official press release on CNG tractor, "The most important benefit for the farmer will be to save more than one lakh rupees annually on fuel costs, which will help them to improve their livelihood."

Besides this, the conversion will also help in reducing maintenance costs since it is non-corrosive, non-dilutive and non-contaminating. It is also a cheaper alternative as CNG is up to 50 per cent cheaper when compared to petrol and diesel. Current diesel prices are Rs 78.38 per litre whereas CNG costs only Rs 42 per kg.

Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has also claimed the test reports indicate that retrofitted CNG tractor produces more or equal power in comparison to the diesel-run unit. Road Ministry's official statement reads, "It is part of waste to wealth as stubble can be used as a raw material for producing bio-CNG which will help the farmers to earn money by selling it to the bio-CNG production units in their locality."

It is a safer substitute as the CNG tanks comprise a tight seal which reduces the likelihood of explosion while refueling or spill. India's first CNG tractor is also environment friendly as overall emissions are reduced by 70 per cent when compared to diesel.

Also read: Centre made Rs 100 crore by sharing vehicle data with private companies: Nitin Gadkari