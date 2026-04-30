Oben Electric launches Rorr EVO electric motorcycle; check price, range, other features

Oben Electric on April 30 launched its new Rorr EVO, a high-performance electric motorcycle, at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers.

Test rides and deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2026 across Oben's network of 150 showrooms.

The standout feature of the Rorr EVO is SmartIQ, an AI-driven ride mode that monitors riding patterns in real-time. The automaker claims this system automatically adapts to rider behaviour and optimises power delivery to increase the motorcycle's range by up to 15%.

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The motorbike is powered by an in-house 9 kW motor paired with a single-stage chain drive, delivering a 0-40 kmph sprint in 3 seconds, and a top speed of 110 km/h.

The motorcycle houses a 3.4 kWh LFP battery. On a single charge, the Rorr EVO achieves a certified IDC range of 180 km, whereas real-world figures are expected to be closer to 150 km.

Oben has prioritised rider comfort and utility through several segment-first features. The motorcycle offers a total storage capacity of 10 litres, split between a 6L under-seat storage and a 4L tank pod, which is a first for this type of motorcycle. The pod also houses a charging port for smartphones.

For enhanced ergonomics, the bike features the longest seat in its segment at 680mm and an accessible seat height of 780mm. Charging is designed to be efficient, with the Oben Plug fast charger allowing the battery to reach 0-80 per cent in 90 minutes. Furthermore, a 200mm ground clearance and 230mm water-wading capability ensure the motorbike can handle varied road conditions.

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The motorcycle features a 5-inch colour TFT display and integrates with the Oben Electric app for navigation, ride history, and theft protection. Safety is bolstered by a Fall Alert system with Emergency Assist, which notifies Oben’s in-house platform called “ARGUS” along with the rider’s emergency contacts in the event of a crash.

The Rorr EVO also gets Unified Brake Assist and a Driver Alert System. The electric motorcycle is available in four colours: Pulse Red, Neutron Blue, Magnetic Black, and Photon White.