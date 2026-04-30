Stock market holiday on Friday, May 1? Are NSE, BSE closed tomorrow for Maharashtra Day?

Stock market holiday 2026: The domestic equity market is moving through a holiday-shortened schedule this week, as the benchmark stock exchanges would remain shut on Friday for Maharashtra Day. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) would suspend normal trading for the day.

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Celebrated on May 1, Maharashtra Day is a holiday commemorating the official formation of the state of Maharashtra back in 1960.

Heading into this long weekend break, during the session on Thursday, the Sensex declined 582.86 points, or 0.75 per cent, to settle at 76,913.50, while Nifty index slipped 180.10 points, or 0.74 per cent, to close at 23,997.55.

Taking a broader look at the trading calendar, there are exactly 16 stock market holidays scheduled for 2026. Excluding this latest break for Maharashtra Day, seven of these scheduled market closures have already passed.

MCX

According to exchange data, the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) would only observe a partial closure on Friday, May 1. The commodity exchange would pause trading for its morning session, from 9 am to 5 pm. However, it would reopen for its evening session from 5 pm.

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Stock market holidays 2026 ahead

The next scheduled market pause is on Thursday, May 28, for Bakri Id. Following that, the exchanges would take a day off on Friday, June 26, to observe Muharram.

Moving into the festive season, trading would be halted on Monday, September 14, for Ganesh Chaturthi. October brings two mid-week breathers: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, October 2, and Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20.

To wrap up the 2026 calendar, Dalal Street would observe a break on Tuesday, November 10, for Diwali Balipratipada. This is followed by Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday, November 24, and the final market holiday of the year lands on Friday, December 25, for Christmas.

