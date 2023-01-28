Ola Care Subscription plan unveiled: Check price, features and more

Ola Electric announced on Saturday a comprehensive customer service programme called 'Ola Care Subscription' to improve its customer service levels. Users can now access Ola Care services through two plans: Ola Care and Ola Care+, each with an annual subscription fee of Rs 1999 and Rs 2999.



Ola Care and Ola Care+ are the two tiers of its subscription plans. Free labour on-demand, a theft assistance hotline, and roadside and puncture assistance are some of the benefits offered by the Ola Care plan. In addition to Ola Care, Ola Care+ offers benefits like an annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pick-up/drop, free consumables, and round-the-clock access to doctors and ambulances.



Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer of Ola, said “Being a customer centric brand, service has always been a top priority for us. Through the ‘Ola Care Subscription Plan’, we are completely reimagining the customer service experience and aim to bring in the best-in-class after-sales service for our customers. The subscription plan offers customers a 360-degree access to our service network which is equipped to cater to customers at the convenience of their doorstep or at their nearest Ola Experience Centres.”



The Ola Care subscription plan will focus on providing an unrivalled ownership experience by including the following services in the subscriptioṇ, the company said in a statement.



With an annual subscription, Ola will take care of comprehensive scooter diagnostics, towing, puncture assistance, and theft assistance at no additional cost to its customers, allowing them to enjoy a hassle-free experience.



It includes a 24-hour ambulance service, online doctor consultation, taxi for onward travel, hotel accommodation in the event of a breakdown outside of city limits, and vehicle custody services for the user's convenience.



With over 200 service touchpoints and the ability to schedule service requests directly on the companion app, the Ola Care Subscription will be more accessible to its users. Ola has moved much closer to its customers, with service vans and physical stores serving 600+ cities. The company claims in a statement that this will result in faster service than before, with most services completed within a day.



Ola has been on a D2C expansion spree, with plans to open 200 Experience Centres across all major cities by the end of January 2023.

