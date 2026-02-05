Top stocks in news: Trent, Cummins, Power Grid, Tata Power, Medanta, Suzlon, NHPC, Marico

Indian benchmark indices posted muted gains on Wednesday after a volatile trading session amid the US-Iran tensions and selloff in the IT stocks. The BSE Sensex added 78.56 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 83,817.69, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 48.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end at 25,776. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, February 05, 2026:

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Q3 results today: Companies including Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Oil Corporation, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Bharti Hexacom, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, India, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Copper, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NCC, Rail Vikas Nigam, Suzlon Energy and other will announce their December 2025 quarter results today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, GAIL (India), Dr Lal PathLabs, MOIL, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Styrenix Performance Materials and Wheels India shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of PVV Infra shall trade ex-date for right issue today.

Trent: The Tata Group's retail firm reported a 2.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 510 crore, while revenue was up 14.8 per cent YoY to Rs 5,345 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 27.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,081.7 crore, with margins improved 20.2 per cent for the quarter.

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Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run power transmission player said that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has sanctioned the amalgamation of 17 subsidiaries into two subsidiaries.

Tata Power Company: The Tata Groups energy arm reported a 0.6 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 1,194 crore, while its revenue dropped 9.4 per cent YoY to Rs 13,948 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda declined 9 per cent YoY to Rs 3,055 crore, while margins came in at 21.9 per cent for the quarter.

NHPC: The state-run hydro energy player reported a 5.2 per cent YoY to Rs 219 crore, while revenue declined 2.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,220 crore for the three months ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda crashed 79.2 per cent YoY to Rs 210 crore, while margins tanked 9.5 per cent for the quarter.

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Cummins India: The capital goods major reported a 11.9 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 453 crore, while revenue fell 10 per cent YoY to Rs 3,055 crore for October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 5.7 per cent YoY to Rs 635.7 crore, while margins increased 20.8 per cent for the quarter.

Global Health: The parent company of Medanta hospitals reported a 33.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 95 crore, while revenue increased 18.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,121 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was down 8.3 per cent YoY to Rs 217.8 crore, while marins fell 19.4 per cent for the quarter.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre manufacturer clocked a net profit jumped 39.6 per cent YoY to Rs 470.5 crore, while revenue rose 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 7,743 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year. Ebitda rose 25.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,185 crore, while margin rose 15.3 per cent for the quarter. The company will invest Rs 5,810 crore in Andhra Pradesh for capex.

Kalpataru Projects International: The infra reported a 7 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 152 crore, while revenue was up 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 6,665 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 7.2 per cent YoY to Rs 512.7 crore, while margins fell to 7.7 per cent for the quarter.

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Marico: The FMCG company has entered into definitive agreements to make a strategic investment in Cosmix Wellness, which owns the brand Cosmix—one of India’s leading digital-first functional wellness brands. As part of the strategic investment, Marico will acquire 60 percent of Cosmix Wellness’ paid-up share capital from its founders for Rs 225.67 crore.

Jubilant Ingrevia: The specialty chemical player reported a 32.4 per cent YoY degrowth at Rs 47 crore, while revenue declined 0.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,051 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Ebitda came in down by 8.5 per cent YoY to Rs 126.1 crore, while margins declined to 12 per cent for the quarter.

Timken India: The industrial goods maker reported a 30.3 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 30.3 crore, while revenue increased 14 per cent YoY to Rs 779.6 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda dropped 8.8 per cent YoY to Rs 101 crore, while margins cracked to 13 per cent for the quarter.

Pokarna: The granite and marble player tanked 59.7 per cent YoY to Rs 20.4 crore, while revenue dropped 39.7 per cent YoY to Rs 134.9 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda declined 47.8 per cent YoY to Rs 40.7 crore, while margins dropped to 30.2 per cent for the quarter.

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Welspun Enterprises: The civil construction firm reported a 65.6 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 26.7 crore, while revenue declined 12.2 per cent YoY to Rs 787 crore for the October 2025 quarter. Ebitda was down 2 per cent YoY to Rs 154.2 crore, while margin improved to 19.6 per cent for the quarter.

Sterlite Technologies: The company board of IT solutions players will meet on February 7 to consider the raising of funds through the issuance of equity shares, warrants, or convertible securities by way of a preferential issue to the promoters.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The engineering solutions player reported a 69.5 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 61 crore, while revenue was up 2.3 per cent YoY to Rs 272.4 crore for the Q3FY26. Ebitda rose 20 per cent YoY to Rs 52.9 crore, and margins increased to 19.4 per cent for the quarter.

CCL Products: The beverage player reported a 59.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 100 crore, while its revenue rose 38.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,050 crore for the third quarter of the current month. Ebitda came in rising 47.4 per cent YoY to Rs 184 crore, while margin improved to 17.5 per cent for the quarter.

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Force Motors: The automobile player reported a 252 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at 406.1 crore, led by one time gain of Rs 211 crore, and its revenue rose 12.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,128 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Its ebitda was up 61.4 per cent YoY to Rs 373.8 crore, while margins rose to 17.5 per cent for the quarter.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments: The electrical grid solutions provider recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 284.3 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 256.5 per cent, while its Ebitda came in at Rs 79.3 crore, reflecting a growth of 222.7 per cent YoY. Net profit surged 221 per cent YoY to Rs 62.77 crore for the quarter.

