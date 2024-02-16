scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Auto
Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details inside

Feedback

Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details inside

Ola Electric sells Ola S1 X+ starting from Rs. 79,999 (ex-sh), Ola S1 Air starting from Rs. 1,19,999 (ex-sh) and Ola S1 Pro starting from Rs. 1,29,999 (ex-sh).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
According to VAHAN portal, the company registered 31000 units in January According to VAHAN portal, the company registered 31000 units in January

Ola Electric has announced a price drop of Rs 25,000 for its scooters this month. 


Ola Electric has three models that will benefit from the discount. As per the website homepage, Ola Electric sells Ola S1 X+ starting from Rs. 79,999 (ex-sh), Ola S1 Air starting from Rs. 1,19,999 (ex-sh) and Ola S1 Pro starting from Rs. 1,29,999 (ex-sh).

According to VAHAN portal, the company registered 31000 units in January, which was 30000 units in December. With this record sale, the firm has taken the lead in the EV 2W segment and has a market share of 40 percent.

Published on: Feb 16, 2024, 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement