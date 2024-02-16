Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details inside

Ola Electric has announced a price drop of Rs 25,000 for its scooters this month.



Ola Electric has three models that will benefit from the discount. As per the website homepage, Ola Electric sells Ola S1 X+ starting from Rs. 79,999 (ex-sh), Ola S1 Air starting from Rs. 1,19,999 (ex-sh) and Ola S1 Pro starting from Rs. 1,29,999 (ex-sh).

You asked, we delivered! We’re reducing our prices by upto ₹25,000 starting today for the month of Feb for all of you!! Breaking all barriers to #EndICEage!



Valentine's Day gift for all our customers

According to VAHAN portal, the company registered 31000 units in January, which was 30000 units in December. With this record sale, the firm has taken the lead in the EV 2W segment and has a market share of 40 percent.