Ola Electric expands test rides for S1 scooters to over 1,000 cities across India

Ola Electric on Saturday announced expansion of its customer test rides for Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters to across the country. With this expansion, customers in over 1,000 cities and towns will be able to test ride and experience the Ola S1 electric scooter, the company said in a statement.

The test rides will be initially be opened only for those who have purchased or reserved Ola S1 scooter.

Ola Electric had started test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up five more cities -- Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune -- on November 19. "It will now rapidly add more locations to ensure all customers have access to test rides by December 15," the release said.

Customer test rides will be rolled out in the next set of cities, including Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tiruppur, Jaipur and Nagpur, starting November 27.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce the expansion of test rides to 1,000+ cities across the country by December 15. "This is the largest direct to consumer outreach in Indian automotive history!," Bhavish said in a tweet which also had a video containing testimonials of people who have already taken test ride of the company's scooter.

Amazed and proud to see the strong response to our S1 test rides! Thousands of you have tried & loved it! We’re now expanding test rides to 1000+ cities across India by Dec 15. This is the largest direct to consumer outreach in Indian automotive history! #JoinTheRevolution pic.twitter.com/ErxXkflQzO — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 20, 2021

"Customer response to our test rides has been phenomenally positive and we are really thrilled to see their excitement for the revolutionary Ola S1 scooter," Ola Electric Chief Business Officer Arun Sirdeshmukh said. "Thousands of customers are taking test rides every day and absolutely loving the best in class design, performance, technology and ride quality the Ola S1 delivers."

Ola's S1 electric scooter was launched on August 15 on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. The scooter has a starting price of Rs 99,999 and comes in two variants. The Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999, while Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999. The price of the scooters varies in different states depending on the subsidies being offered by them on electric vehicles.

