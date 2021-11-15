'Zippy’: Users give Ola Electric scooter a thumbs up, say Ola going to 'eat OATS'

Bengaluru-based ride hailing giant Ola conducted the test rides for its electric scooter S1 in several parts of India earlier this week. It has received rave user reviews after its test rides in various parts of the country. A user named Kamal from Delhi called the scooter ‘zippy’ and stated that the Ola S1 is very different from the conventional scooters and the peak torque offered is very good. He also mentioned that pillion riders will be comfortable due to its suspension.

Another user tweeted, “Got an opportunity to get the detailed information and test ride today. It is truly a revolution. Hyper mode is having lots of power to handle. Better than any fossil fuel scooter in the market. Now Ola is going to eat OATS (BTR).” A user named Chintan Bhatt suggested potential buyers to not wait for the test ride and make the full payment if they have the link to get faster deliveries.

Ola’s S1 electric scooter was launched on August 15 on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day. The scooter has a starting price of Rs 99,999 and comes in two variants. The Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 whereas Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999. Price of the Ola S1 depends on the subsidies on electric vehicles offered by different states.

Buyers can purchase this scooter at EMIs as low as Rs 2,999. Ola has adopted a direct-to-consumer model for sales of the scooter. The Bengaluru-based ride hailing firm has also joined hands with HDFC, IDFC First Bank and TATA Capital to provide loans for its scooters. HDFC will provide pre-approved loans to customers on the Ola and Ola Electric apps while TATA Capital and IDFC First Bank will process e-KYCs and provide instant loan approvals.

Ola has also teamed up with ICICI Lombard to provide ‘1-year Own Damage and 5 years Third Party’ base policy for registration. One can choose between add-ons like Personal Accident Cover, Zero Depreciation and Roadside Assistance.

